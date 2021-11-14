Report: Talen Horton-Tucker likely to make season debut for Lakers vs. Spurs

The Los Angeles Lakers have been shorthanded lately, but help may be on the way as soon as Sunday.

Third-year guard Talen Horton-Tucker has been upgraded to probable for the team’s next game, which is against the San Antonio Spurs.

LeBron James is still OUT tomorrow, but THT is now PROBABLE to make his return. pic.twitter.com/pQZs7GTlF1 — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) November 13, 2021

Horton-Tucker barely played as a rookie, but last year he got significant playing time. He quickly developed as a ball-handling guard who has an uncanny knack for getting to the rim and finishing.

The Lakers gave him a new contract this offseason, and the front office has high hopes for him. In fact, head coach Frank Vogel has challenged him to become a difference-maker on the defensive end.

Most of the team’s bench players who are active rely heavily on outside shooting, and the bench lacks a player who can advance the ball up court, create for himself and get others involved. Horton-Tucker can provide all those assets for L.A.

As of now, the Lakers are also without LeBron James, Kendrick Nunn, Trevor Ariza and Austin Reaves. In addition, guard Avery Bradley, who has often given them a lift with his defense and 3-point shooting, is listed as questionable.

After the Spurs game, the Lakers’ schedule will start getting more challenging. They will face the new-look Chicago Bulls on Monday, and two days later they will embark on a five-game road trip that begins against the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks.