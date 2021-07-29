- Report: Spurs believed to have interest in sign-and-trade deal with Lakers involving Kyle Kuzma and DeMar DeRozan
Report: Spurs believed to have interest in sign-and-trade deal with Lakers involving Kyle Kuzma and DeMar DeRozan
Updated: July 29, 2021
The San Antonio Spurs are reportedly interested in the possibility of a sign-and-trade deal with the Los Angeles Lakers involving Kyle Kuzma and DeMar DeRozan.
The Lakers' talks with Sacramento on a potential deal headlined by Buddy Hield and Kyle Kuzma are the most serious so far, league sources say, but San Antonio is also believed to have interest in Kuzma in possible sign-and-trade scenarios involving free agent-to-be DeMar DeRozan.
— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 29, 2021
Kuzma has been the subject of trade talk for quite a while, and DeRozan’s upcoming free agency has made him a potential Lakers target in a sign-and-trade scenario.
DeRozan has spoken previously about wanting to join the Lakers and indicated that he might consider signing at a discount.
Undoubtedly, a good portion of that enthusiasm is based on DeRozan’s roots, which are in the Los Angeles area. The veteran turns 32 next week.
Kuzma has largely come off the bench due to the presence of both LeBron James and Anthony Davis at the forward positions. Given the many rumblings about potential trades, he’s well aware of his status with the Lakers.
Obviously, there’s no guarantee that the Lakers can pull off this potential deal, but DeRozan has already envisioned himself as a member of the Lakers.