DeMar DeRozan’s eye-opening comments about playing alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis on Lakers

Free agent wing DeMar DeRozan thinks that getting a chance to play with the Los Angeles Lakers would be a “great opportunity.”

DeRozan, who is from Compton, Calif., could sign with the Lakers this offseason if the team can work out a deal cap wise.

"You'd love to have the opportunity to play at home, especially if they want you, why not? I think it would work [between me, LeBron & AD]. We're smart basketball players and it's all about coming together." — DeMar DeRozan

The Lakers are in an interesting spot in terms of cap space, but they could free up some room if they can orchestrate a deal that moves Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kyle Kuzma.

DeRozan, 31, has spent the past three seasons with the San Antonio Spurs after he was acquired in the Kawhi Leonard trade with the Toronto Raptors.

The four-time All-Star averaged 21.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game last season for the Spurs.

DeRozan isn’t the greatest shooter, as he was just 25.7 percent from beyond the arc in the 2020-21 season, but he could be a solid third option for the Lakers.

Los Angeles is looking to improve its roster after getting knocked out by the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs.