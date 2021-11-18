Report: Sources close to LeBron James reveal likelihood of him playing in Lakers game vs. Celtics on Friday

The Los Angeles Lakers are still trying to find themselves in the 2021-22 NBA season.

The squad has an underwhelming 8-8 record through 16 games, and it hasn’t helped that LeBron James has only appeared in six contests.

There has been some buzz about the possibility of James returning on Friday for the Lakers’ matchup with the Boston Celtics. Based on a recent report, it sounds like the superstar’s status for the game could go either way.

“While Lakers coach Frank Vogel said James is ‘day to day,’ sources close to James told ESPN that there is a ’50-50′ chance he will be back in the lineup at the TD Garden,” wrote Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

After seeing action in only 45 games in the 2020-21 campaign, James is trying to avoid missing too many contests this season. Some folks feel that the 17-time All-Star is becoming injury-prone.

When he’s been available this season, James has looked like his vintage self. He has averages of 24.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists per contest on 46.7 percent shooting from the field and 34.7 percent shooting from deep.

The Lakers have certainly missed James in his absence. It has become clear in recent weeks that the team needs him to be healthy in order to stay afloat in the Western Conference standings.

Time will tell if the future Hall of Famer can suit up against Boston. The Celtics have a talented roster, but they’re also banged up at the moment. L.A. could use a victory to get things moving in the right direction again.