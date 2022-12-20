Report: Some within Lakers fear Anthony Davis could miss 2-3 months

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis reportedly could be sidelined more than a month due to his foot injury.

People within the Lakers organization reportedly fear that Davis’ injury could keep him out multiple months, which would be a huge blow to the Lakers’ playoff hopes.

Anthony Davis’ foot injury could sideline the Lakers forward for longer than 1 month sources tell @BallySports. Some on the Lakers side of things fear that the injury could sideline Davis for 2-3 months. pic.twitter.com/rMSHiBCUvD — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) December 20, 2022

Davis was injured in the Lakers’ win over the Denver Nuggets on Dec. 16.

It’s really unfortunate for both Davis and the Lakers that he’s come down with an injury at this point in the season, especially since the eight-time All-Star has been playing at an extremely high level.

This season, Davis is averaging 27.4 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 59.3 percent from the field. The Lakers are still outside the playoff picture in the West, but they have played much better since their 2-10 start to the season.

If Davis misses multiple months, it may throw a wrench in the Lakers’ plans to contend this season. Los Angeles is currently the No. 12 seed in the Western Conference with a 13-17 record.

The team could still make a trade prior to the deadline, potentially moving a first-round pick or two, but it may not be worth it if Davis misses a major chunk of the season.

This has become a bit of the status quo with Davis, as he appeared in just 40 games last season and 36 during the 2020-21 campaign. The Lakers missed the playoffs entirely last season with him out for over half of the team’s games.

The last time Davis was healthy for the majority of the season, the Lakers went on to win the NBA title in the Orlando, Fla. bubble back in the 2019-20 campaign.

Los Angeles will now lean on LeBron James and Russell Westbrook to pick up the slack in the meantime with Davis sidelined.

If the Lakers can’t find a trade that would make them a contender this season, it’s possible the team just rides out the current roster now that Davis is out.

Lakers fans have to hope that the timeline for Davis’ injury is closer to the original one month, rather than what could be the worst-case scenario of two or three months.