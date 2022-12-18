Report: Lakers bracing to be without Anthony Davis indefinitely, expect him to miss at least 1 month

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis has done a nice job of staying on the floor this season, having missed just three games.

However, it seems like that’s about to change, as Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting that the eight-time All-Star is expected to be out for at least a month.

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis is expected to miss at least one month after suffering a right foot injury, multiple sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 18, 2022

Furthermore, it appears that the organization is preparing to be without Davis indefinitely.

Lakers are bracing for an indefinite absence for the Lakers star, sources say, after he sustained the right foot injury in Friday’s win over Denver. Davis has played arguably the most dominant ball of his career this season. https://t.co/WCTr2y7eNp — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 18, 2022

The news certainly deals a huge blow to the team’s chances of returning to playoff contention, as Davis has had arguably his best campaign as a Laker. In 25 games this season, he has collected 27.4 points, 12.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per contest while shooting 59.3 percent from the field.

Davis seemingly sustained the injury during the first quarter of Los Angeles’ win against the Denver Nuggets on Friday.

Still trying to understand how this could possibly be a serious injury for Anthony Davis? His right foot barely touches Joker while in the air?pic.twitter.com/C810dXP80d — Fred J. Robledo 👨🏻‍💻 (@SGVNSports) December 17, 2022

The Lakers big man continued playing until halftime. He then sat out the second half, finishing the game with 10 points and four rebounds.

Fortunately for the Purple and Gold, LeBron James and company stepped up in Davis’ absence. The four-time MVP recorded 30 points, nine rebounds and four assists to lead his team to a 126-108 victory over one of the Western Conference’s top teams.

Los Angeles also got timely help from Russell Westbrook, who recorded a triple-double off the bench with 15 points, 11 boards and 12 dimes. In addition, reserve center Thomas Bryant had arguably his best game of the 2022-23 season, putting up 21 points on 9-for-11 shooting.

For the Lakers to weather the storm of possibly not having Davis for an extended period, several of their players will have to step up again. Otherwise, it could be another lost season for the proud franchise. After missing out on the playoffs last season, the team is hoping to make a return this time around.

Earlier in the campaign, the Lakers looked hopeless after losing 10 of their first 12 contests. But since then, the team has been able to show some signs of life thanks in large part to Davis’ strong performances.

It remains to be seen if L.A. can still rack up wins with its star big man watching from the sidelines.