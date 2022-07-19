Report: Russell Westbrook ‘strongly considering’ making major change after parting ways with agent

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook and agent Thad Foucher recently decided to part ways due to “irreconcilable differences.”

Now, just a few days later, it appears that Westbrook is perhaps ready to sign with a new sports agency.

According to a Tuesday report, Westbrook is “strongly considering” signing with Excel Sports Management.

Excel is one of the biggest management groups in the world of sports and represents stars in sports like basketball, baseball, golf and more. Some of the company’s most notable clients in the NBA include Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers, C.J. McCollum of the New Orleans Pelicans and two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic.

While it seems clear now that Westbrook was in need of a change regarding his representation, it is unclear how much of an impact the change will have on his play.

Westbrook had a dismal season with the Lakers during the 2021-22 campaign. While his statistics weren’t awful, he was clearly never comfortable with his role with the team and often seemed to be a detriment to success.

Countless trade rumors involving Westbrook have surfaced in recent months, but the former MVP seems to have virtually no market.

Perhaps the most positive news related to Westbrook in a while came on Monday, as news broke that the Lakers superstar trio of Westbrook, Anthony Davis and LeBron James had all taken part in a phone conversation in which the three stars vowed to make things work on the Lakers.

Perhaps Westbrook truly is turning a new leaf. Only time will tell.