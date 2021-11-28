Report: Referees made 3 critical errors that favored Kings over Lakers in triple overtime loss

The Los Angeles Lakers were on the wrong end of three incorrect calls during the team’s 141-137 triple-overtime loss to the Sacramento Kings on Friday night.

The calls were determined to be wrong by the NBA’s Last Two Minute Report, which looks at officials’ calls during the final two minutes of close games.

One of the incorrect calls took place late in the fourth quarter, while the other two were during the first and second overtimes, respectively.

The fourth-quarter call involved a foul that should have been called on the Kings’ Tyrese Haliburton, who affected Anthony Davis’ ability to get to a pass.

With just under 10 seconds left in the first overtime, the Kings’ Alex Len made body contact with Davis. That affected the SQBR (speed, quickness, balance and rhythm) of Davis.

Davis did score just after the incorrect call, to give the Lakers a 112-110 lead. However, the Kings’ Buddy Hield tied the game to send the contest to a second overtime.

The final error came with 24.7 seconds left in the second overtime, when the shot clock was incorrectly turned off. LeBron James had just tied the game at 124 on a reverse layup.

Of course, the Lakers can’t ignore the fact that they had a 13-point advantage early in the fourth quarter and needed some late heroics just to get the game to an extra period.

The Lakers and Kings will meet again on Tuesday night in Sacramento, though the Lakers are next in action at home on Sunday night. In that matchup, they’ll host the Detroit Pistons, a contest that will draw greater interest due to the scuffle involving James and the Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart last Sunday.