Two weeks after releasing guard Quinn Cook, the Los Angeles Lakers have re-signed the well-traveled player who was part of the team’s championship run this past season.

Cook was first signed by the Lakers in July 2019 and went on to play in 44 regular-season games, making one start. In those contests, he averaged 5.1 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.

During the Lakers’ playoff run, Cook only saw action in six contests, but was there when the Lakers clinched their first NBA title in a decade in October.

It’s unclear at present whether or not Cook’s new contract with the Lakers has any guarantees attached. However, this opportunity allows him the chance to once again contribute toward a potential title for the team.