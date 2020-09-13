   Report: Protesters Surround NBA Bus in Bubble Asking for Help From LeBron James - Lakers Daily
After the Los Angeles Lakers sent the Houston Rockets home from the NBA bubble in Game 5 of their playoff series, an NBA media bus is being blocked by Black Lives Matter protesters.

Apparently, the protesters are looking to LeBron James to take a stand against yet another police-involved shooting of a Black individual.

Ever since the 2019-20 season resumed in Orlando, Fla., the NBA has been very aggressive in taking a stand against systemic racism.

James and other players have publicly asked for the arrest of the officers who killed Breonna Taylor while executing a no-knock search warrant at her residence.

Earlier in the playoffs, there was a league-wide boycott that was staged after the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wis. Players quickly agreed to return to work under the condition that team owners use their wealth and cache to effect change and help end institutional racism.

James has also done admirable work in other areas, such as establishing the More Than a Vote initiative that’s aimed at overcoming voter suppression.