According to a recent report, the gunpoint robbery of Los Angeles Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and the shootout that put Fashion Nova CEO Richard Saghian’s life in danger may have been related incidents.

“The violent robbery of NBA’s Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, as well as the attempted robbery of Fashion Nova CEO Richard Saghian that turned into a deadly shoot-out, could be connected … according to our law enforcement sources,” TMZ reported. “TMZ’s learned police are investigating the 2 June incidents — along with multiple others that have been reported in L.A. lately — to determine if they’re part of a larger crime ring. “We’re told in both cases and other similar cases, it’s believed the victims were followed home after a night out and once they arrived … they were approached by the suspects and robbed of their valuables at gunpoint.”

It’s an extremely alarming report, as the idea of an organized crime ring targeting high-profile figures is certainly unsettling. More details will like become available as the investigation continues.

One person was killed in the shooting that involved Saghian, but the CEO himself was unharmed. Caldwell-Pope was also unharmed when he was robbed, but the thieves reportedly took off with about $150,000 worth of goods.

Caldwell-Pope, who is 28 years old, has spent his past four NBA seasons with the Lakers. During his time with the team, he has averaged 11.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.