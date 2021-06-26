Report: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and friends robbed at gunpoint in Los Angeles

Los Angeles Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and his friends were robbed at gunpoint earlier in June, according to TMZ Sports.

The incident occurred on June 17 around 4 a.m. PST while Caldwell-Pope and his friends were in the 28-year-old’s driveway.

A car reportedly drove up and three men with guns drawn exited the vehicle. The men ordered that everyone turn over different valuables, and they then left with around $150,000 worth of items, including a Rolex watch, an iPhone and jewelry.

TMZ Sports reported that Caldwell-Pope was not hurt in the robbery.

Caldwell-Pope is coming off a season in which he averaged 9.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 41.0 percent from three.

In the 2021 NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns, he didn’t have the best series, averaging 6.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game on 37.9 percent shooting from the field and 21.1 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

The University of Georgia product has two years left on his current contract as he is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

While Caldwell-Pope and his friends are surely angry about the robbery, the most important thing is that none of them were seriously injured.