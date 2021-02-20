In recent months, former Los Angeles Lakers star Pau Gasol has hinted that he’s wanted to make a return to the NBA.

However, on Saturday it was reported that the six-time All-Star will be continuing his career overseas.

Pau Gasol will sign with his former Spanish club FC Barcelona for the rest of the season, per @Eurohoopsnet pic.twitter.com/cH61BOtxtv — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 20, 2021

Ultimately, it isn’t all that shocking that Gasol will be playing in Spain. After all, he is a Spanish national and played a number of years with FC Barcelona early in his professional career.

Still, the thought of Gasol rejoining the Lakers this season was quite enticing for fans. Of course, Gasol’s younger brother Marc is currently on the Lakers. It would have been wonderful to see the two compete for a championship together.

Beyond that, Pau Gasol enjoyed a special relationship with late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

In the NBA, Pau Gasol has averaged 17.0 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. He’s a two-time champion.

Though it’s possible he could try to make a return to the NBA in the future, it seems more likely that he will spend what’s left of his professional career in his home nation.