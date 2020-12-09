Former Los Angeles Lakers star Pau Gasol is hoping to return to the NBA, and it could be with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Gasol, 40, explained how special it would be to rejoin the franchise that he spent seven seasons with.

According to ESPN’s Zach Lowe, Gasol has the Lakers as one of his dream destinations.

“Pau Gasol is working toward what he hopes will be an NBA comeback and a spot on Spain’s Olympic team in Tokyo, the six-time All-Star and two-time NBA champion told ESPN on Wednesday,” Lowe wrote. “Gasol, 40, has identified the Los Angeles Lakers as one of his dream destinations.”

Gasol last played for the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2018-19 season.

“There is meaning and history there (in L.A.),” said Gasol, who won titles with the Lakers alongside Kobe Bryant in 2009 and 2010. “I’m not going to lie. It would be very special, and now that my brother [Marc] is there, even more special. But I’m not in a position now to be very demanding. I don’t have 10 offers on the table.”

However, Pau Gasol isn’t interested in just riding the bench on a contender. Instead, he says he wants to play meaningful minutes and contribute.

“I want the opportunity to contribute — to feel needed,” Gasol said. “Not just to be there. That’s not who I am. I want to enjoy it, and players usually enjoy playing.”

The Lakers could bring Pau Gasol back for his leadership as they attempt to win back-to-back NBA titles.