Lakers Rumors

Report: Odds of Lakers keeping D’Angelo Russell have increased due to recent play

Mike Battaglino
Mike Battaglino
3 Min Read
D'Angelo Russell Lakers
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The odds of the Los Angeles Lakers keeping D’Angelo Russell rather than trading him reportedly have increased after a stretch of improved play by the 27-year-old.

With the NBA trade deadline approaching early next month, there has been some thought that the Lakers were getting ready to move on from Russell. However, since being reinserted into the starting lineup, he has performed very well.

In five games as a starter since Jan. 13, Russell has three games of at least 29 points, including a season-high of 39 points. In the five recent starts, he is averaging 27.2 points per game while shooting 55.9 percent from the field and 53.7 percent from 3-point range.

He is coming of a 34-point performance on Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers that helped the Lakers to their third win in the past four games. That has them back at the .500 mark with a 22-22 record heading into their game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday.

LeBron James recently showed Russell some love on social media after his younger teammate expressed how much fun he has been having playing the game recently. It is quite a turn of events after Russell was taken out of the starting lineup by Darvin Ham after the head coach reportedly discussed the move with James and Anthony Davis.

In addition, as recently as this past week, Russell has been mentioned as part of trade rumors that link the Lakers to Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray.

It may be working out for the Lakers no matter which direction they decide to take regarding Russell, who was re-signed as a free agent this past offseason.

If he continues to play well, it could increase his value on the trade market if the Lakers do decide to deal him. Looking at it another way, if he continues to contribute as he has been lately, he could become a vital player for the Lakers as the season moves forward and they attempt to get back to the playoffs.

Either way, his role for the rest of this season — either with the Lakers or elsewhere — will be determined in some manner by the time the trade deadline passes.

TAGGED: , , , ,
Share This Article
By Mike Battaglino
Mike is a veteran journalist who has covered the NBA for almost three decades. He remembers the birth of "Showtime" and has always admired the star power the Lakers have brought to the game.

Lakers Daily Buzz

Alex Caruso Chicago Bulls
5 reasons the Lakers need to make a trade for Alex Caruso as soon as possible
Editorials
Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura
Here’s the 5-man lineup that Darvin Ham should be closing games with for the 2023-24 Lakers
Editorials
LeBron James, Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis
Recapping the Lakers’ wildly successful offseason and an in-depth preview of the upcoming 2023-24 NBA campaign
Editorials
Anthony Davis
3 reasons signing Anthony Davis to max extension will elevate Lakers to even greater heights
Editorials

Lakers News

LeBron James and Darvin Ham
LeBron James comes to Darvin Ham’s defense in light of viral moment from Lakers-Blazers game
Lakers News
LeBron James and D'Angelo Russell
LeBron James breaks his silence on D’Angelo Russell amid Lakers trade rumors
Lakers News
D'Angelo Russell Lakers
D’Angelo Russell makes thoughts on Lakers trade rumors known with latest social media activity
Lakers News
Kobe Bryant shoes
Former Lakers guard warns people about getting sold fake Kobes: ‘It be your own homies’
Lakers News
Lost your password?