Lakers Rumors

Report: LeBron James and Anthony Davis agreed that Lakers should bench D’Angelo Russell

Zach Stevens
Zach Stevens
3 Min Read
D'Angelo Russell Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham has tinkered with his lineups all season long, and one of his most notable moves was to reassign guard D’Angelo Russell to a bench role.

Apparently, Ham didn’t make that decision himself. He consulted with LeBron James and Anthony Davis before making the change.

“The lineup change, sources told ESPN, was not a unilateral decision — Ham consulted with James and Davis on the concept — and its results were immediate: The Lakers beat the [Oklahoma City] Thunder on Dec. 23, with James putting up a vintage 40 points and L.A. dishing a season-high 37 assists,” ESPN’s Dave McMenamin wrote.

Russell arrived in a big trade last February that sent out Russell Westbrook. That same deal also brought the Lakers defensive standout Jarred Vanderbilt and 3-point specialist Malik Beasley.

The Lakers had been struggling prior to that trade, but almost immediately, they took off, winning the vast majority of their remaining games and going all the way to the Western Conference Finals.

That success led them and their fans to expect big things for this season, especially after the team opted for continuity and gave Russell, Vanderbilt, Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves new contracts. However, so far, L.A. is just 18-19 and has been in a prolonged slump since claiming the first-ever NBA Cup about a month ago.

It is clear it doesn’t have nearly enough viable 3-point shooters, but Ham has also come under fire for some of his lineup decisions. Reportedly, there is what has been described as a “deepening disconnect” between him and his team, which has raised the question of whether he has lost the locker room.

However, it doesn’t look like Ham is in any real danger of being fired, at least not anytime soon. In fact, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss recently texted Ham and made it clear she supports him.

The Lakers have the opportunity to fatten up their record and re-enter the Western Conference playoff picture, as they have many home games coming up over the next several weeks. However, they’re running out of time, as the midway point of the regular season is just days away.

At the same time, Ham did guide them to a very deep playoff run last season after they started 2-10, so it appears he does have some ability to help his players withstand adversity and achieve success.

TAGGED: , , , ,
Share This Article
By Zach Stevens
Zach has always had a profound love and respect for the Lakers that has inspired him to write about the franchise. He has a great deal of admiration for LeBron James, and his overall knowledge about the NBA has made him a solid addition to the Lakers Daily staff.

Lakers Daily Buzz

Alex Caruso Chicago Bulls
5 reasons the Lakers need to make a trade for Alex Caruso as soon as possible
Editorials
Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura
Here’s the 5-man lineup that Darvin Ham should be closing games with for the 2023-24 Lakers
Editorials
LeBron James, Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis
Recapping the Lakers’ wildly successful offseason and an in-depth preview of the upcoming 2023-24 NBA campaign
Editorials
Anthony Davis
3 reasons signing Anthony Davis to max extension will elevate Lakers to even greater heights
Editorials

Lakers News

Darvin Ham Lakers
Rival NBA coach passionately defends Darvin Ham from blame he’s receiving: ‘It’s definitely unfair’
Lakers News
Kawhi Leonard and James Harden
Report: Clippers set to have entire rotation available vs. Lakers in game that could be critical for Darvin Ham’s future
Lakers News
Lakers
Former 2-time Lakers champion says there’s only one way to fix Lakers
Lakers News
Dylan Windler
Report: G League wing earns deal with Lakers after historic performance on Friday
Lakers News
Lost your password?