Report: NBA referees missed big Russell Westbrook blunder that led to Austin Reeves’ game-winner

The Los Angeles Lakers improved to 16-13 on the 2021-22 season on Wednesday night with an overtime win over the Dallas Mavericks.

However, the Lakers were able to get the win with some help from the referees.

According to the NBA’s Last Two Minute Report for the Lakers-Mavericks matchup, the officials missed five calls at the end of the game and in overtime.

Four of those five calls should have been called against the Lakers, but without those calls Los Angeles was able to come up with a 107-104 win.

The NBA’s last two minute report for Lakers-Mavs says there were five incorrect calls at the end of the game and overtime. Four should have been called against LAL and one should have been called against DAL. (Thread) — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 16, 2021

LeBron James led the Lakers on Wednesday night, as he put up 24 points, five assists and three rebounds.

Rookie guard Austin Reaves came up with a huge shot in overtime to clinch the win for Los Angeles.

However, one of the missed calls was on Russell Westbrook, who should have been called for a traveling violation prior to the game-winning basket.

2. With 11.5 seconds left in the 4th and the Lakers down 93-90, LeBron James should have been called for a turnover before he missed a 3 and Wayne Ellington grabbed the offensive rebound and sped out to the 3-point line to tie it pic.twitter.com/JXKWVdBCxu — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 16, 2021

3. With 5.7 seconds left in OT, Westbrook should have been called for a turnover before finding Austin Reaves with an assist for the game-winning 3 with 1.0 seconds left pic.twitter.com/fVy4UX0JLI — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 16, 2021

While that violation really would have changed the game, the Lakers also should have had a turnover called on LeBron James and another foul that would have given the Mavericks a chance to go up by five points with just 19.1 seconds remaining.

The Lakers have now won three straight games after a slow start to the season.

It may have taken some fortunate calls to do so, but Los Angeles is starting to show why it is a championship contender this season.