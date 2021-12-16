Video: Austin Reaves swishes insane game-winning 3-pointer in overtime of Lakers-Mavs game

The Los Angeles Lakers struggled offensively on Wednesday against the Dallas Mavericks, but they had an unlikely hero in the end.

Rookie guard Austin Reaves hit the game-winning 3-pointer with less than a second left in overtime, and his teammates were ecstatic for him.

Reaves went undrafted in this summer’s NBA draft, and he ended up signing with the Lakers. Much like Alex Caruso a couple of years ago, Reaves has turned into a diamond in the rough and a key role player.

On Wednesday against Dallas, he hit 5-of-6 from downtown and added seven rebounds and two assists.

LeBron James contributed 24 points, while Russell Westbrook just missed a triple-double with 23 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.

Both teams were shorthanded for this contest. Dallas was without superstar Luka Doncic, and L.A. was missing Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard and Malik Monk, all of whom are in the league’s health and safety protocols.

The Lakers are now 16-13, and after a frustrating start to the season, they may be starting to build a little bit of momentum.