Report: NBA Executive Reveals Just How Attached LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo Are to Jason Kidd
- Updated: July 7, 2020
Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd is one of the most respected leaders in the NBA.
According to the New York Post’s Marc Berman, one executive believes Kidd has tremendous favor from superstars LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
“LeBron loves Kidd,’’ one team executive told The Post. “But Giannis swears by him.’’
Kidd, 47, joined the Lakers’ sideline prior to the start of the 2019-20 season.
However, the former All-Star guard is gaining interest from around the league. In fact, the New York Knicks received permission to interview Kidd for their head coaching vacancy.
One of the reasons Kidd appeals to New York is because of his great relationship with star players.
Antetokounmpo, who is set to be a free agent in 2020, absolutely loves Kidd. The Lakers assistant coach was the reigning MVP’s head coach for more than three seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks from 2014 to 2018.
Now, Kidd is guiding James in Los Angeles. The pair is looking to capture a championship when the 2019-20 campaign resumes later this month in Orlando, Fla.
The Lakers currently hold the top record in the Western Conference, while Antetokounmpo’s Bucks hold the best record in the entire league.