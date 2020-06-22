Report: Knicks Receive Permission to Interview Lakers Assistant Jason Kidd

While the Los Angeles Lakers prepare to resume the 2019-20 season, a new report indicates that the New York Knicks have obtained permission to interview Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd for their open head coaching position.

Kidd joined the staff of current Lakers head coach Frank Vogel prior to the start of the current season and has previous head coaching experience with both the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks. He has a career regular-season record of 183-190, along with a 9-15 postseason mark.

After being hired by the Nets in 2013, Kidd led his team to the Eastern Conference semifinals before losing a five-game series to the eventual NBA champion Miami Heat.

During the ensuing offseason, Kidd left the Nets to become head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, with the Nets receiving a pair of second-round picks for letting Kidd out of his remaining contract.

Kidd coached the Bucks for parts of four seasons, losing a pair of opening-round series in the 2015 and 2017 playoffs, respectively. He was fired in January 2018 after the Bucks had compiled a 23-22 record during that season.

The 47-year-old Kidd fashioned a 19-year NBA playing career into a basketball Hall of Fame selection in 2018, playing for four teams while averaging 12.6 points, 8.7 assists, 6.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game.

The Knicks were the last of his four teams, as he played in 76 games during the 2012-13 season before then announcing his retirement.

At present, other coaches are also reportedly under consideration by the Knicks, with the Lakers hoping that the job search doesn’t offer any unwanted distractions.