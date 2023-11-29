Report: NBA execs believe D’Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura are potential Lakers trade candidates

The Los Angeles Lakers are 10-8 and might be in need of some changes if they want to win it all this season.

The team has been linked to Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine recently, and it seems like some potential trade candidates on the Lakers are emerging.

“Rival NBA executives who spoke with HoopsHype believe D’Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura are two potential trade candidates to watch,” wrote Michael Scotto.

Both Russell and Hachimura re-signed with the Lakers last offseason. Russell signed a two-year, $36 million deal, while Hachimura was brought back on a three-year, $51 million contract.

Something important to note is that both players currently are ineligible to be traded. Russell, who waived his implied no-trade clause in the offseason, becomes trade-eligible on Dec. 15. On the other hand, Hachimura becomes trade-eligible on Jan. 15.

So far this season, Russell is averaging 16.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game while knocking down 47.3 percent of his shots from the field and 39.8 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc.

Interestingly enough, the Ohio State University product is only getting 7.1 fourth-quarter minutes per game.

As for Hachimura, the Japanese big man is recording 11.8 points and 3.8 rebounds per game on 50.5 percent shooting from the field and 42.9 percent shooting from 3-point range.

The 25-year-old has only appeared in 12 games so far this season, as he previously missed time while in concussion protocol and is currently out after undergoing a nasal procedure.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Lakers end up including Russell and/or Hachimura in any moves before the league’s trade deadline on Feb. 8.

Los Angeles is coming off a blowout loss against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday that left star LeBron James frustrated. When asked what needs to change for the Lakers, the 38-year-old replied with “a lot.”

Perhaps those changes will come in the form of some trades in the near future. Only time will tell.

Midseason trades for Russell and Hachimura last season helped jump-start the Lakers’ campaign, and they wound up making it all the way to the Western Conference Finals.

Maybe the same types of moves will get them even further this season.