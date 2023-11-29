Lakers Rumors

Report: NBA execs believe D’Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura are potential Lakers trade candidates

David Akerman
David Akerman
3 Min Read
Rui Hachimura and D'Angelo Russell
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers are 10-8 and might be in need of some changes if they want to win it all this season.

The team has been linked to Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine recently, and it seems like some potential trade candidates on the Lakers are emerging.

“Rival NBA executives who spoke with HoopsHype believe D’Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura are two potential trade candidates to watch,” wrote Michael Scotto.

Both Russell and Hachimura re-signed with the Lakers last offseason. Russell signed a two-year, $36 million deal, while Hachimura was brought back on a three-year, $51 million contract.

Something important to note is that both players currently are ineligible to be traded. Russell, who waived his implied no-trade clause in the offseason, becomes trade-eligible on Dec. 15. On the other hand, Hachimura becomes trade-eligible on Jan. 15.

So far this season, Russell is averaging 16.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game while knocking down 47.3 percent of his shots from the field and 39.8 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc.

Interestingly enough, the Ohio State University product is only getting 7.1 fourth-quarter minutes per game.

As for Hachimura, the Japanese big man is recording 11.8 points and 3.8 rebounds per game on 50.5 percent shooting from the field and 42.9 percent shooting from 3-point range.

The 25-year-old has only appeared in 12 games so far this season, as he previously missed time while in concussion protocol and is currently out after undergoing a nasal procedure.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Lakers end up including Russell and/or Hachimura in any moves before the league’s trade deadline on Feb. 8.

Los Angeles is coming off a blowout loss against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday that left star LeBron James frustrated. When asked what needs to change for the Lakers, the 38-year-old replied with “a lot.”

Perhaps those changes will come in the form of some trades in the near future. Only time will tell.

Midseason trades for Russell and Hachimura last season helped jump-start the Lakers’ campaign, and they wound up making it all the way to the Western Conference Finals.

Maybe the same types of moves will get them even further this season.

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
By David Akerman
David is a University of Maryland graduate who has spent most of his life in Miami. He has experience in writing, editing and video production. He is a proud contributor of Lakers Daily.

Lakers Daily Buzz

Alex Caruso Chicago Bulls
5 reasons the Lakers need to make a trade for Alex Caruso as soon as possible
Editorials
Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura
Here’s the 5-man lineup that Darvin Ham should be closing games with for the 2023-24 Lakers
Editorials
LeBron James, Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis
Recapping the Lakers’ wildly successful offseason and an in-depth preview of the upcoming 2023-24 NBA campaign
Editorials
Anthony Davis
3 reasons signing Anthony Davis to max extension will elevate Lakers to even greater heights
Editorials

Lakers News

Paul Reed 76ers
Darvin Ham responds to Paul Reed calling out Anthony Davis ahead of Lakers-76ers matchup
Lakers News
Anthony Davis Lakers
76ers big man makes wild accusation regarding Anthony Davis ahead of matchup vs. Lakers
Lakers News
Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal
3-time Lakers champ recalls ‘ungraceful communication’ that allowed team to be successful with Shaq and Kobe
Lakers News
Anthony Davis Lakers
Austin Reaves destroys Anthony Davis haters and casuals after Lakers win vs. Cavs
Lakers News
Lost your password?