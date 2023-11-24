Lakers News

Lakers release injury update on Rui Hachimura after he undergoes procedure

Jason Simpson
Jason Simpson
3 Min Read
Rui Hachimura Lakers
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

It sounds like the Los Angeles Lakers are going to be without Rui Hachimura for roughly a week at minimum after the forward underwent a procure on Friday to repair a nasal fracture.

Hachimura suffered the injury during L.A.’s game against the Dallas Mavericks on Nov. 22.

Based on the provided timeline, the Lakers will likely need to get through four games before Hachimura gets evaluated again. L.A.’s next four games will come against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers, Detroit Pistons and Oklahoma City Thunder. All of those matchups will come on the road.

The 25-year-old’s absence will certainly be felt, as he has become a key contributor for the Purple and Gold. In 12 games this season, he’s averaging 11.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 assist per contest while maintaining efficient shooting clips of 50.5 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from deep.

Hachimura was in concussion protocol for a stretch earlier this season, and with the nasal fracture being another injury to his head, he’s likely tired of nursing injuries to that area of his body. With any luck, his recent procedure won’t sideline him for too long.

The former lottery pick has been making some headlines lately as he continues to prove that he belongs in L.A. His contributions last season helped the Lakers reach the Western Conference Finals, and this season, he has helped the squad to a 9-7 record so far.

The Lakers went 2-2 earlier this season during a four-game stretch without Hachimura. They’ll look to stay afloat without him this time around, starting on Saturday against the Cavs.

L.A.’s usage of LeBron James has been a hot topic this season as the team has struggled to keep his minutes down at times. The hope is that will change once the Lakers get healthier, but when players like Hachimura are banged up, it gets a lot trickier. James, who will soon turn 39 years old, is averaging 33.8 minutes per game this season.

But his minutes certainly haven’t been wasted, with the Lakers 6-2 over their last eight games. They’ll look to keep things rolling on Saturday in Cleveland.

TAGGED: ,
Share This Article
By Jason Simpson
Jason is excited about the LeBron James era of Lakers basketball and hopes that the end result will be multiple championships.

Lakers Daily Buzz

Alex Caruso Chicago Bulls
5 reasons the Lakers need to make a trade for Alex Caruso as soon as possible
Editorials
Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura
Here’s the 5-man lineup that Darvin Ham should be closing games with for the 2023-24 Lakers
Editorials
LeBron James, Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis
Recapping the Lakers’ wildly successful offseason and an in-depth preview of the upcoming 2023-24 NBA campaign
Editorials
Anthony Davis
3 reasons signing Anthony Davis to max extension will elevate Lakers to even greater heights
Editorials

Lakers News

LeBron James Lakers
Dez Bryant reacts to LeBron James smacking him twice in Madden NFL
Lakers News
LeBron James, Rui Hachimura and Anthony Davis
5-time Lakers champ suggests greatness of LeBron James and Anthony Davis is rubbing off on Rui Hachimura
Lakers News
Cam Reddish Lakers
Lakers release MRI results on Cam Reddish ahead of game vs. Mavs
Lakers News
Shaquille O'Neal Lakers
Shaquille O’Neal disapproves of being ranked 9th on list of sexiest bald men
Lakers News
Lost your password?