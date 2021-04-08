- Report: NBA evaluators believe Andre Drummond can be ‘superior complement’ to LeBron James and Anthony Davis
Report: NBA evaluators believe Andre Drummond can be ‘superior complement’ to LeBron James and Anthony Davis
- Updated: April 8, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers center Andre Drummond has appeared in just one game with the team, but there are talent evaluators around the NBA who believe he can fit incredibly well in Los Angeles.
According to the Los Angeles Times’ Dan Woike, people around the NBA think that Drummond could be the perfect fit alongside Anthony Davis and LeBron James once they are healthy.
However, there are some lingering concerns.
“Some evaluators around the NBA believe Drummond has the skills to be a superior complement to James and Davis, but there are concerns about his consistency and role acceptance (and fulfillment),” Woike wrote.
Drummond, who injured his toe in his Lakers debut, will have to wait to play with James and Davis, as both are sidelined due to injury.
The former Cleveland Cavaliers center has missed the past three games as well, but he is listed as probable for Thursday’s matchup with the Miami Heat.
The Lakers are currently the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference, and they will likely need Drummond to mesh well with their two superstars if they want to make a run at another NBA title this season.