Report: Andre Drummond probable to return for Lakers game vs. Heat
- Updated: April 7, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers big man Andre Drummond has missed the past three games with a toe injury, but he could return for Thursday’s game against the Miami Heat.
The Lakers have listed Drummond and Kyle Kuzma as probable for Thursday’s contest.
Lakers list center André Drummond (right big toe) and Kyle Kuzma (left calf strain) as probable for Thursday game at Miami.
— Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) April 7, 2021
Drummond was injured in his first game for the Lakers, but he could provide a much-needed boost to the lineup.
Drummond had four points, one rebound and two assists in his Lakers debut before exiting.
Los Angeles signed Drummond after he was bought out by the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier this year.
The Lakers have been looking for another option at center with Marc Gasol struggling to produce consistently.
Drummond, 27, is averaging 17.0 points and 13.0 rebounds per game this season.