Report: Marc Gasol never got over Lakers demoting him for Andre Drummond

The signing and usage of former Los Angeles Lakers center Andre Drummond last season was apparently a blow that veteran Marc Gasol never got over.

I don't know. Maybe, just maybe, this is a lesson that you shouldn't always chase the shiny new thing. Marc Gasol is a floor-spacing big the Lakers could use in lineups with Russell Westbrook. As a team source said during the recent standoff with Gasol, "He could really help us." — Bill Oram (@billoram) September 10, 2021

… and this summer in Tokyo. So, not only did signing Drummond make the Lakers worse on the court last season, it also poisoned the relationship with a player who could have been useful for the team they've built this season. — Bill Oram (@billoram) September 10, 2021

Gasol was eventually dealt to the Memphis Grizzlies. They plan on releasing the 36-year-old veteran in order for him to finish his basketball career in his native Spain.

Drummond was signed in late March after being bought out of his remaining contract by the Cleveland Cavaliers. He started in every regular season game he played in with the Lakers.

However, due to key injuries to both Anthony Davis and LeBron James, Drummond’s contributions didn’t help much. The Lakers quickly exited from the postseason. During the free agency period, Drummond then signed with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Now, the Lakers will have to depend on Dwight Howard an DeAndre Jordan to offer meaningful minutes in the frontcourt. Though both players have their strengths, neither can facilitate scoring or stretch the floor like Gasol.