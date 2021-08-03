- Report: Andre Drummond signs 1-year deal with Eastern Conference contender
- Updated: August 3, 2021
Free agent center Andre Drummond has signed with the Philadelphia 76ers on a one-year deal, ending his brief tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Free agent C Andre Drummond has agreed to a one-year deal with the 76ers, source tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 3, 2021
Drummond was signed by the Lakers in March after being bought out of his remaining contract by the Cleveland Cavaliers.
During his short time with the Lakers, Drummond played in 21 regular season games, averaging 11.9 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He also saw action in five postseason contests.
Drummond gave the Lakers a player who could deliver a double-double on a nightly basis, but his addition was largely negated by injuries to Anthony Davis and LeBron James, which resulted in a quick playoff exit for the team.
Surely, Drummond will look to carve out a nice role on a 76ers team that is led by superstar big man Joel Embiid.