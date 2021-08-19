Report: LeBron James would welcome Patrick Beverley to Lakers

According to a report, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James would welcome the potential addition of veteran Patrick Beverley.

UPDATE: LeBron James would welcome Pat Beverley if he secured a buyout with Timberwolves I’m hearing. IF is the key word. Defense would be at a premium for Lakers. CC: @TheRyanHollins @bwood_33 https://t.co/NH6GMoi6CC — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) August 19, 2021

Beverley has been on the move frequently this offseason. Currently, he finds himself with the Minnesota Timberwolves. There has been some speculation about a possible buyout.

If a buyout does happen, perhaps he could find his way to L.A. The Lakers could certainly use him.

Beverley’s impact rarely shows up in the box score. He is an elite defender and a nightmare for opposing players to deal with. His intensity and on-ball guarding skills make him a very valuable player.

In the 2020-21 season, he averaged 7.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He made 42.3 percent of his shots from the field and 39.7 percent of his shots from deep.

The Lakers are loading up for a title run in the 2021-22 season, and Beverley would fit right in. Time will tell if the two sides end up together.