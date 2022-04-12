Report: LeBron James would be ‘very enthused’ if Mark Jackson were to become next Lakers head coach

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James reportedly would be “very enthused” about the team hiring Mark Jackson as its next head coach.

According to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, James would support a Jackson hire, although that doesn’t necessarily mean that the Lakers will go in that direction.

“And here’s a tidbit to monitor as the Lakers conduct their latest coaching search: Sources say James would be very enthused by the prospect of Mark Jackson landing the job,” Amick wrote. “But as history tells us, that doesn’t mean it will actually happen.”

Jackson last coached in the NBA for the Golden State Warriors in the 2013-14 season. Over three seasons as Golden State’s head coach, Jackson compiled a 121-109 regular season record and led the Warriors to two playoff appearances.

The Warriors went 9-10 in 19 playoff games under Jackson, and the team moved on from him to hire Steve Kerr following the 2013-14 season.

James and the Lakers are trying to get back on track this coming offseason after missing the playoffs in the 2021-22 campaign. James had a fantastic season, but the Lakers’ surrounding cast struggled.

James averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game while shooting 52.4 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from beyond the arc in the 2021-22 season.

Los Angeles moved on from Frank Vogel following the final game of its 2021-22 regular season. Vogel led the team to an NBA title in the 2019-20 season, but the Lakers failed to make it out of the first round of the playoffs last season before missing them entirely in the 2021-22 campaign.

Jackson will perhaps be part of a long list of candidates in consideration for L.A.’s open job.