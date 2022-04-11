- Frank Vogel’s NSFW response after being told he’s been fired as Lakers coach
Frank Vogel’s NSFW response after being told he’s been fired as Lakers coach
- Updated: April 10, 2022
Now that the Los Angeles lakers’ chaotic and hugely disappointing 2021-22 season is finally over, they can turn their attention to taking on the Herculean task of fixing their roster.
The first step appears to be firing head coach Frank Vogel, and when told he would be losing his job following the Lakers’ win over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, he had a NSFW response.
"I haven't been told shit" — Frank Vogel
— Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) April 11, 2022
Full response:pic.twitter.com/UWzKtP2Cs2
— 𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 (@_Talkin_NBA) April 11, 2022
Throughout the year, numerous key injuries to LeBron James, Anthony Davis and others forced Vogel to juggle his lineups and even get away from some of his preferred philosophies, especially when it came to defense.
But perhaps his players lost faith in him and even tuned him out, at least according to reports.
Even if Vogel did an objectively bad job of coaching the Lakers this season, the fact remains that he drove them to the NBA championship just two seasons ago and did so convincingly.
Amidst all the chaos and bad luck that defined the season, L.A. was able to end it on Sunday on a positive note.
Malik Monk erupted for 41 points and undrafted rookie Austin Reaves posted a huge triple-double while leading the team to a comeback from a double-digit deficit to win in overtime.
Young players such as Monk, Reaves, Stanley Johnson and Wenyen Gabriel showed they clearly have potential and will have to be a part of next year’s Lakers team if they are to fix what ails them and become a title contender again.