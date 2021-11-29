Report: LeBron James sports group looking to purchase NBA franchise

It sounds like LeBron James’ sports group is working on some exciting possibilities.

Fenway Sports Group, which James is a partner of, is reportedly looking to purchase an NBA franchise.

“Fenway Sports Group wants to buy an NBA team once it’s done acquiring the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, Axios has learned,” wrote Dan Primack of Axios. “Why it matters: FSG is pioneering a new sort of corporate sports ownership, buying up marquee franchises in different geographic markets.”

It was reported earlier this month that the group was in advanced discussions to purchase the Penguins, and it sounds like a deal has been reached.

“The Pittsburgh Penguins and Fenway Sports Group (FSG), a global sports, marketing, media, entertainment, and real estate company, today announced that FSG has entered into an agreement to acquire controlling interest in the Pittsburgh Penguins hockey team,” the Penguins announced. “The deal, which is subject to approval by the National Hockey League (NHL) Board of Governors, is expected to close before the end of the year.”

The group is clearly making some big moves, which is surely an exciting thing for James to be a part of.

On the hardwood, James is trying to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to another NBA title. It’s still relatively early in the season, but the Lakers need to figure things out.

L.A. is just 11-11 so far, which has the team in the middle of the pack in the Western Conference. When available, James has done his part, but the 17-time All-Star has unfortunately missed half of the Lakers’ games so far.

In order for the team to contend for the 2022 title, Los Angeles is going to need James to stay healthy the rest of the way.