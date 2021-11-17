Report: LeBron James group in ‘advanced talks’ to buy NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James reportedly could become a part-owner of an NHL franchise in the near future.

Fenway Sports Group, which James is a partner of, reportedly is in “advanced talks” to buy the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins. Fenway Sports Group also owns the Boston Red Sox and and Liverpool F.C., a Premier League Football team.

“Fenway Sports Group LLC, the holding company that owns the Boston Red Sox, is in advanced talks to buy the Pittsburgh Penguins hockey team, according to people familiar with the matter,” the Wall Street Journal‘s Cara Lombardo and Laine Higgins wrote. “A deal could be finalized later this week, assuming the talks don’t fall apart, the people said. Terms being discussed couldn’t be learned.”

James, 36, has dabbled in some amazing ventures off the court in his NBA career, and he could add to that list of accomplishments if Fenway Sports Group does in fact buy the Penguins.

Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle have owned the Penguins since 1999. The team has won three Stanley Cups in that era and currently owns the NHL’s longest current active playoff streak at 15 straight years.

While this is going on off the court, James is focused on leading the Lakers to an NBA title during the 2021-22 season.

This season, James has appeared in just six games, but he’s been playing at an MVP-caliber level. The four-time champion is averaging 24.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 34.7 percent from beyond the arc.