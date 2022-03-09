Report: LeBron James files for 4 trademarks indicating plans for the metaverse

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is known as one of the most driven and successful business minds in the entire world of sports.

For that reason, whenever the four-time champ tips his hand in terms of what he might do next, it is newsworthy.

That’s what happened recently, as James filed for four new trademarks related to the metaverse.

The move was first noted by Josh Gerben of Gerben Intellectual Property.

It seems like James is planning on using these four names for downloadable digital assets such as NFTs, tokens and collectibles.

According to the trademark application itself, James is planning on trying to sell branded meta merchandise like “footwear, clothing, swimwear, headwear, bags, backpacks, sports equipment, sporting goods, toys, home furnishings, posters, trading cards, headphones, phones, video games, watches, jewelry, accessories, and home decor.”

It’s an exciting new venture for James, and it is one that is likely to be met with quite a lot of fanfare.

Ever since James entered the NBA, he has proven to be one of the most marketable sports stars in history. At 37 years old, he has already built an empire that will surely keep him incredibly busy when he does finally decide to step away from the game of basketball.

Speaking of basketball, James missed the Lakers’ most recent game. He’s currently listed as questionable for the team’s game on Wednesday against the Houston Rockets. At 28-36 on the season, the Lakers could certainly use James back in the lineup as soon as possible.

Right now, the team is running the risk of missing out on the playoffs entirely if it continues to lose in bunches.