Report: LeBron James questionable for Wednesday’s tilt vs. Houston Rockets

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James missed the team’s contest on Monday night against the San Antonio Spurs due to “significant soreness” in his knee.

On the bright side, the Lakers have listed the veteran as questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Houston Rockets.

James, 37, last played for the Lakers on Saturday against the Golden State Warriors.

The four-time MVP erupted for 56 points, 10 rebounds and three assists in the 124-116 win over the Warriors. He shot 19-of-31 from the field. James led the Lakers to their first victory following the All-Star break.

The Lakers were without the services of James against the Spurs on Monday. The team lost by a score of 117-110.

While the Lakers had several players score in double figures, they didn’t have enough juice to get past the Spurs. In fact, Spurs All-Star Dejounte Murray put up 26 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

The Spurs and the Lakers are jockeying for positioning in the play-in race. The Lakers are the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference while the Spurs hold the No. 12 spot.

Of course, the Lakers were expected to be contenders heading into the season. After all, the squad has James, Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis, Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard.

As for James, he’s needed at the highest degree by the Lakers. The four-time champion is averaging 29.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game this season. The team needs his leadership as well.

The franchise is in an ugly spot with Westbrook, who recently explained his family cannot come to Lakers games.