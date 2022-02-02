Report: LeBron James exploring ‘all options’ except one treatment to get back on the court

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James reportedly is exploring all options other than platelet-rich plasma therapy to get himself back on the court.

Platelet-rich plasma therapy, also known as PRP, uses injections of a concentration of a patient’s own platelets in order to accelerate the healing process. It can be used on injured tendons, ligaments, muscles and joints.

“He’s not going to play again until that swelling subsides,” ESPN’s Dave McMenamin said. “The Lakers are sticking by that plan. They believe if he plays with the swelling in there, he could be at risk of further injuring himself. “I’m told from a source close to LeBron they are exploring all options when it comes to treatment, except they have ruled out the possibility of PRP. He will not be going with PRP as part of his ramp-up to try to get back onto the court.”

James has sat out the Lakers’ last three games with swelling in his knee, and the team has struggled with him out of the lineup. Los Angeles has lost all three contests with James sidelined.

The Lakers are hoping that James can find a treatment method that will allow him to return soon, as the team’s playoff hopes are starting to dwindle at this point in the season.

Through 51 games the Lakers are just 24-27 and hold the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference. Los Angeles is hoping to avoid having to play in the play-in tournament in order to make the playoffs.

James has been great when he’s been on the floor for the Lakers during the 2021-22 campaign. The four-time champion is averaging 29.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game while shooting 52.2 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from beyond the arc.

The Lakers are scheduled to take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night as they look to get back in the win column.