Report: LeBron James expected to miss Thursday’s game vs. Jazz while Anthony Davis could return this weekend

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is sitting out today’s contest against the Dallas Mavericks after suffering a sprained ankle on Sunday versus the New Orleans Pelicans.

Reportedly, he will also be out for Thursday’s tilt against the Utah Jazz.

“Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who is missing Tuesday’s game in Dallas with a left ankle injury, is expected to sit out Thursday in Salt Lake City against the Utah Jazz, league sources told Yahoo Sports,” wrote Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

After Sunday’s loss in New Orleans, the Lakers have fallen to 10th place in the Western Conference, just half a game ahead of the San Antonio Spurs.

This positioning places the Lakers in serious peril of missing the play-in tournament, which would make this season a total failure in the minds of most people.

James said that his ankle felt “horrible” after Sunday’s game. The injury was the last thing L.A. needed, especially with such a difficult schedule remaining.

On the bright side, his fellow superstar Anthony Davis is nearing a return after being out for about six weeks.

“If Anthony Davis continues to progress in his rehab from a MCL sprain/foot sprain, he’s targeting a return on either Friday at home against New Orleans or Sunday when Denver visits, sources said,” wrote Haynes.

Davis’ return would give the Lakers a huge boost, especially on the defensive end and on the boards, two of the team’s biggest weaknesses this season.

Once healthy, L.A. will perhaps still feel that it could make a serious playoff run, as it would have arguably the best duo in the NBA in James and Davis.

But for now, it is still teetering on the brink of disaster.