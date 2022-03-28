LeBron James offers incredibly worrisome comments on his ankle injury suffered vs. Pelicans: ‘It’s horrible’

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James issued a concerning message about his ankle injury following the team’s loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.

LeBron on how his ankle feels right now: "It's horrible." — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) March 28, 2022

LeBron on his play after the injury: "I lost all explosiveness. … .A lot of my game was on the perimeter after that [ankle injury]." — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) March 28, 2022

Despite being banged up for most of the 2021-22 season, James has constantly produced at a high level for the Lakers.

That continued on Sunday night, as he put up 39 points, nine rebounds and five assists in a losing effort. The Lakers have failed to give James the proper supporting cast, and it has cost them this season.

With the loss to the Pelicans, the Lakers fell to the No. 10 spot in the Western Conference and are currently just one game ahead of the San Antonio Spurs.

The Lakers can’t afford to lose James at this time. The team is already down star forward Anthony Davis and losing James would almost certainly bury the Lakers’ playoff hopes.

James has played through ankle and knee injuries this season, so the Lakers certainly are hoping he can tough it out for the remainder of the regular season to help the team secure a spot in the play-in tournament in the Western Conference.