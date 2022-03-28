   LeBron James offers incredibly worrisome comments on his ankle injury suffered vs. Pelicans: 'It's horrible' - Lakers Daily
LeBron James offers incredibly worrisome comments on his ankle injury suffered vs. Pelicans: ‘It’s horrible’

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James issued a concerning message about his ankle injury following the team’s loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.

Despite being banged up for most of the 2021-22 season, James has constantly produced at a high level for the Lakers.

That continued on Sunday night, as he put up 39 points, nine rebounds and five assists in a losing effort. The Lakers have failed to give James the proper supporting cast, and it has cost them this season.

With the loss to the Pelicans, the Lakers fell to the No. 10 spot in the Western Conference and are currently just one game ahead of the San Antonio Spurs.

The Lakers can’t afford to lose James at this time. The team is already down star forward Anthony Davis and losing James would almost certainly bury the Lakers’ playoff hopes.

James has played through ankle and knee injuries this season, so the Lakers certainly are hoping he can tough it out for the remainder of the regular season to help the team secure a spot in the play-in tournament in the Western Conference.