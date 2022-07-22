Report: LeBron James’ company files trademark for phrase ‘Shut Up and Dribble’

As many people know, back in 2018, conservative commentator Laura Ingraham gained infamy when she told NBA superstar LeBron James to stay away from politics and “shut up and dribble.”

Now, it seems like James is ready to take advantage of that phrase and use it to his benefit. One of his companies has reportedly filed a new trademark for the infamous phrase.

LeBron James' company Uninterrupted has filed a new trademark for: SHUT UP AND DRIBBLE The company claims it will offer "SHUT UP AND DRIBBLE"-branded: 1. Virtual goods such as clothing, sports equipment and toys. 2. Podcasts 3. Motion picture films 4. Clothing#LeBronJames pic.twitter.com/30i9kMzqez — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) July 22, 2022

It is just another great example of James being a fairly savvy businessman. While he is best known for his abilities on the basketball court, he has a fair amount of talent off the court as well.

The 37-year-old is now heading into his 20th season in the NBA. He, of course, was selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers with the first overall pick back in the 2003 NBA Draft. Throughout his career, he has played for the Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers.

James was under a lot of pressure and scrutiny when he entered the league. He has seemingly gone above and beyond the immense expectations fans had for him. He’s an 18-time All-Star, four-time NBA champ, four-time league MVP and four-time NBA Finals MVP.

James has established himself as one of the greatest to ever play the game of basketball, and he isn’t done yet. Despite getting up there in age, he has continued to play at an incredibly high level over the past couple of seasons. Last season, he averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game for the Lakers.

This coming season, he could end up passing Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for first place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

While James would certainly love to accomplish that goal, he is surely more fixated on helping the Lakers make it back to the NBA Finals. Last season, the team missed out on the playoffs after going 33-49.

The organization has made some changes to its roster this offseason and is hoping that things will turn around in the 2022-23 campaign.