Report: LeBron James and Russell Westbrook to make preseason debuts tonight vs. Warriors

Los Angeles Lakers newcomer Russell Westbrook is set to make his debut in the purple and gold on Friday night.

In addition, Lakers superstar LeBron James will play for the first time of the preseason against the Golden State Warriors.

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook will make their preseason debut tonight vs. GSW, sources tell ESPN. But the Lakers will still wait to unveil their new Big 3 – Anthony Davis will rest tonight — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) October 8, 2021

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel recently said he wants James and Westbrook to play at least twice this preseason.

The 36-year-old James is starting his 19th season in the NBA. The veteran dealt with a high-ankle sprain last season while his Lakers squad got beat by the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the 2021 playoffs.

The Lakers overhauled their roster following the first-round collapse to the Suns. Acquiring Westbrook from the Washington Wizards was a huge part of refurbishing their roster.

The 2017 MVP collected an impressive 22.2 points, 11.7 assists and 11.5 rebounds per game last season for the Wizards. However, the Wizards were knocked out by the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the 2021 postseason.

Now, James and Westbrook are looking to win a title a together.