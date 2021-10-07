- Frank Vogel reveals how many preseason games he plans to play LeBron James and Russell Westbrook
- Updated: October 6, 2021
On Wednesday, Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel shared updates on superstars LeBron James and Russell Westbrook in regards to their playing statuses for the preseason.
Frank Vogel says that it hasn't been decided yet when LeBron and Russ will play, but they'll play "at least two" games in the preseason.
— Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) October 7, 2021
Westbrook, 32, was among the Lakers’ shiniest acquisitions during the offseason.
The Lakers picked up the former MVP in a huge trade with the Washington Wizards on the same day as the 2021 NBA Draft. Westbrook averaged a whopping 22.2 points, 11.7 assists and 11.5 rebounds per game last season.
As for James, he’s set to play in his fourth season in purple and gold. The veteran joined the Lakers in the summer of 2018.
The four-time MVP is stacked with an impressive supporting cast as he searches for his fifth title in the NBA. James and the Lakers were bounced out in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.
The 36-year-old James has career averages of 27.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game.