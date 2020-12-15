- LeBron James speaks out on potentially stepping back as primary ball-handler this season
- Updated: December 15, 2020
After missing the team’s first two preseason games against the Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis will make their preseason debuts on Wednesday against the Phoenix Suns.
Frank Vogel says that AD and LeBron will play first half minutes in Tuesday’s game in Phoenix to make their preseason debut. He says Alex Caruso will sit.
— Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 15, 2020
On the contrary, reserve guard Alex Caruso will miss the team’s third preseason tilt likely due to his latest hip flexor injury.
Lakers fans have been waiting for James and Davis to take the court at Staples Center, as it’s been two months since fans have seen the two players hit the hardwood.
Of course, the two superstars were paramount in the Lakers defeating the Miami Heat in six games in the 2020 NBA Finals to secure the franchise’s 17th world championship.
James earned Finals MVP honors, the fourth of his career and put up averages of 29.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game in the championship series.