Both LeBron James and Anthony Davis are currently listed as questionable for the Los Angeles Lakers’ Saturday night road clash against the Boston Celtics.

Status report for Lakers vs. Celtics game tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/hBSzjCWZF0 — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) January 29, 2021

James has yet to miss a game for the Lakers this season, despite being listed as questionable for contests on a regular basis.

The Lakers are hoping that Davis will be able to bounce back after he sat out Thursday night’s loss to the Detroit Pistons, the second consecutive defeat for Frank Vogel’s squad.

The continued absences of both Kostas Antetokounmpo and Jared Dudley have not been an issue since they’ve been injured. However, being without James and Davis would deprive the Lakers of their top two scorers for the year.

The 14-6 Lakers have one more game on the seven-game road trip after the Celtics’ matchup, facing the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night. Wins in the first three games were followed by the aforementioned losses.