Report: LeBron James’ agent Rich Paul and Adele made Game 5 their first public appearance as romantic couple

While the NBA Finals took place on the court, LeBron James’ agent Rich Paul and singer Adele made news on the sidelines with their first public appearance as a romantic couple.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst appeared on “The Lowe Post” podcast after Saturday night’s Game 5 and noted that the couple was sitting with James.

“Rich Paul, his agent, brings his girlfriend to the game to sit next to LeBron,” Windhorst said of James’ agent. “His girlfriend is Adele. Rich Paul is at the game with Adele. LeBron is watching the game with Adele. This is the first time that they’ve come out in public together. So this will be all over the tabloids tomorrow, especially in England, trust me.”

It’s unclear exactly when the relationship began, though Adele’s divorce from Simon Konecki had been finalized earlier this year.

James attended the game largely to support Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul, a close friend. James’ appearance also coincided with the recent opening of his movie, “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”