Report: Lamar Odom vs. O.T. Genasis boxing match could be in works

- Updated: October 11, 2021
According to a report, former Los Angeles Lakers star Lamar Odom and rapper O.T. Genasis could arrange a boxing match in the near future.
Genasis seems interested in making it happen.
“Lamar Odom might have his next boxing opponent … ’cause O.T. Genasis tells TMZ Sports he’d consider stepping in the ring with the NBA champ — if the money’s right,” TMZ Sports reported.
Boxing has become one of Odom’s newest endeavors in his life after the NBA.
“When we spoke with O.T. at Rajon Rondo’s Tacos AF event earlier this week, we had to ask if he would be putting his name on the list of Lamar’s future opponents … and hey, he didn’t say no,” TMZ Sports reported.
“In fact, he tells us he’s been training privately for years … and hints he might be too skilled for the hooper.
“Genasis wouldn’t give us a guarantee on the fight … but if you can read between the lines, you can tell he’s highly confident in the hypothetical bout.”
A fight between Odom and Genasis would surely draw a lot of attention. It remains to be seen if the match will actually come to fruition.
Odom spent 14 years in the NBA, and a good chunk of his career came with the Lakers. The former first-round pick won NBA titles with L.A. in the 2008-09 and 2009-10 seasons.
Odom retired with career averages of 13.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He shot the ball at a 46.3 percent clip from the field and 31.2 percent clip from deep.
It’ll be interesting to monitor whether or not he ends up fighting Genasis.