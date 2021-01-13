Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Lamar Odom is signing a deal to become a boxer.

In addition, he will participate in his first fight in the near future.

“TMZ Sports has learned that the 41-year-old ex-NBA star has inked a deal with Celebrity Boxing … and will step into the ring on June 12 at the Showboat Casino in Atlantic City, N.J.,” TMZ.com reported.

Odom, 41, played in the NBA for over a decade.

The veteran played for the Lakers for seven seasons. He helped the organization win back-to-back championships in 2009 and 2010.

As a member of the Lakers, Odom averaged 13.7 points, 9.5 boards and 3.7 assists per game. He earned the 2011 Sixth Man of the Year award.

Although Odom had a successful career in the NBA, he dealt with tons of drama and scary incidents off the court.

Most notably, Odom was found unconscious at a brothel in Crystal, Nev. Thankfully, he fully recovered from that incident.