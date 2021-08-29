Report: Lakers were on verge of signing Isaiah Thomas before Rajon Rondo’s buyout

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly were on the verge of signing veteran guard Isaiah Thomas before Rajon Rondo was bought out by the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Lakers reportedly are now the frontrunners to sign Rondo once he clears waivers on Monday.

Lakers were strongly considering signing Isaiah Thomas, and things appeared to be headed that way as September approaches. Rondo getting the buyout from Memphis clearly changed things in recent days. https://t.co/N5QLQS9ikZ — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) August 28, 2021

Rondo, who played a key role with the Lakers during their title run in the 2019-20 season, would likely compete with Kendrick Nunn to play backup point guard behind Russell Westbrook.

Thomas is attempting an NBA comeback, but the two-time All-Star will have to wait for another opportunity it seems with the Lakers out of the picture.

Last season, Thomas appeared in three games for the New Orleans Pelicans, but he didn’t stick on the roster for long after being signed.

The Lakers are looking to improve their roster for the 2021-22 season after getting eliminated in the first round of the playoffs last season.