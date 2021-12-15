Report: Lakers upgrade Anthony Davis’ status for Wednesday’s contest vs. Mavericks

The Los Angeles Lakers are trying to build some momentum in the form of a winning streak.

The team has won two straight games, and a victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday would give the squad three in a row.

Anthony Davis would certainly like to help the Lakers extend their little run, and it sounds like he’s going to have a good chance at doing so. After being listed as questionable in a previous injury report, he’s now listed as probable for the game against Dallas.

Lakers say Anthony Davis is now probable to play in Dallas after missing last two games with left knee soreness. — Bill Oram (@billoram) December 15, 2021

Davis has missed two straight games. Although the Lakers have gone 2-0 since he last played, they’d obviously prefer to have the eight-time All-Star on the floor as often as possible.

This season, Davis is averaging 24.0 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest. He’s shooting 52.3 percent from the field despite a poor 19.2 percent shooting clip from deep.

The Lakers are 15-13 on the season. They have a small lead over the Mavericks in the Western Conference standings, so Wednesday’s game does carry some weight when it comes to early-season positioning in the conference.

Dallas will be without Luka Doncic in the contest against L.A. That’s certainly a huge loss for the Mavericks, as he’s undeniably a massive part of the squad’s formula for success. Dallas will have to look elsewhere for his production against the Lakers.

L.A. will look to take advantage of his absence and earn a victory. From a confidence perspective, every win likely helps out the Lakers right now.

After the matchup with Dallas, the Lakers will play the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road on Friday.