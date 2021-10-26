- Report: Lakers update LeBron James’ availability for Tuesday’s game vs. Spurs
Report: Lakers update LeBron James’ availability for Tuesday’s game vs. Spurs
The Los Angeles Lakers have offered an update on LeBron James’ availability for Tuesday’s game, and the outlook seems dicey.
James is listed as questionable.
Lakers injury update on LeBron James says he is questionable with sore right ankle.
— Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) October 26, 2021
James is experiencing soreness in the same ankle that plagued him throughout the 2020-21 campaign. The Lakers are certainly hoping that he’ll be able to overcome the injury.
L.A.’s season is off to a rocky start, and the team would obviously prefer to avoid any additional setbacks.
Over three games this season, James is averaging 26.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. He’s shooting 46.7 percent from the field and a whopping 48.3 percent from deep.
The Lakers are in Texas on Tuesday to take on the San Antonio Spurs. Time will tell if James is available for the contest.