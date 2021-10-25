Report: LeBron James experiencing soreness in same ankle that hampered him last season

The Los Angeles Lakers provided a positive update on LeBron James’ status for Tuesday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs.

James is listed as “probable” with ankle soreness after a collision with the Memphis Grizzlies Desmond Bane in Sunday’s win.

for Tuesday night’s game at San Antonio with right ankle soreness. He referenced the ankle after the win vs. Memphis, referring to the collision under the hoop with Desmond Bane. LeBron (19P, 6A, 6R, 2S, 2B) played the rest of the game. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) October 25, 2021

James was solid in the Lakers’ first win of the season, as he put up 19 points, six rebounds, six assists and shot 4-for-9 from beyond the arc.

The Lakers are just 1-2 on the season, but Lakers fans can breathe a sigh of relief that James seems to be good to go for Tuesday’s game.

The Lakers superstar missed a huge chunk of the 2020-21 season with an ankle injury.

James’ injury caused the Lakers to slip to the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference. The team was promptly knocked out in the first round of the playoffs by the Phoenix Suns.

James will look to get the Lakers back to .500 on Tuesday. Los Angeles is set to tip off at 5:30 p.m. PST tomorrow against San Antonio.