- Report: Lakers to sign potential hidden gem from TCU
- Report: Lakers believe Jalen Hood-Schifino can develop into complementary fit next to Austin Reaves
- Report: Lakers turned down trade offers from several teams before making prudent draft decision
- Report: Lakers not planning to trade No. 17 draft pick Jalen Hood-Schifino for rotation piece
- Report: Lakers interested in Jalen Suggs ahead of 2023 NBA Draft
- Report: LeBron James and Joel Embiid teaming up to launch new media company
- Report: Lakers and Pacers agree to trade ahead of 2023 NBA Draft
- Top 3 NBA draft prospect says Paul George is the greatest of all time over LeBron James
- Dereck Lively II says Lakers were ‘blown away’ with his shooting in predraft workout
- Report: Lakers have been linked to Myles Turner, Buddy Hield, Dorian Finney-Smith and others
Report: Lakers to sign potential hidden gem from TCU
- Updated: June 24, 2023
The Los Angeles Lakers continue to add rookie talent, as they’re reportedly set to sign Texas Christian University product Damion Baugh.
Sources say the Lakers will sign TCU guard Damion Baugh to an Exhibit 10 contract. A 6-foot-4 guard, he averaged 12.6 pts, 4.7 rebs and 5.8 ast last season.
— Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) June 24, 2023
Baugh spent two seasons at the University of Memphis before playing two seasons with the Horned Frogs. After not contributing much for the Tigers, Baugh started 59 of his 60 games with TCU.
During his last two collegiate seasons, the 6-foot-4 guard averaged 11.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals per game while knocking down 42.5 percent of his attempts from the field and 29.8 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.
It will be interesting to see just how well Baugh performs for the Lakers in Summer League action. Good performances there probably would increase his chances of signing a two-way deal with the Lakers.
An Exhibit 10 contract is a one-year deal that has a minimum salary and no other bonuses. The contract can be converted into a two-way deal before the start of the regular season. Exhibit 10 deals are typically non-guaranteed.
Baugh isn’t the only undrafted rookie the Lakers have signed to this type of deal. University of Florida product Alex Fudge was also signed after the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday night.
The Lakers are signing Alex Fudge – a 6-9 forward out of Florida – to an Exhibit-10 deal, sources told ESPN.
— Dave McMenamin (@mcten) June 23, 2023
The Lakers also signed guard D’Moi Hodge and big man Colin Castleton to two-way deals after the draft. The league’s new collective bargaining agreement allows for teams to carry up to three players on two-way contracts, so Los Angeles still has one more slot available.
If Baugh impresses enough, his deal could get upgraded. If he were to earn a two-way deal with the Lakers, he would likely see tons of time with their G League affiliate.
A tough defender, Baugh also has a knack for finding open teammates on offense. His efforts last season were enough to earn him a spot on the All-Big 12 Second Team.
With so many of their guards set to hit free agency this offseason, the Lakers might need to find some hidden gems in that department.
Only time will tell what the future holds for the 22-year-old.