Report: Lakers to sign potential hidden gem from TCU

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to add rookie talent, as they’re reportedly set to sign Texas Christian University product Damion Baugh.

Sources say the Lakers will sign TCU guard Damion Baugh to an Exhibit 10 contract. A 6-foot-4 guard, he averaged 12.6 pts, 4.7 rebs and 5.8 ast last season. — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) June 24, 2023

Baugh spent two seasons at the University of Memphis before playing two seasons with the Horned Frogs. After not contributing much for the Tigers, Baugh started 59 of his 60 games with TCU.

During his last two collegiate seasons, the 6-foot-4 guard averaged 11.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals per game while knocking down 42.5 percent of his attempts from the field and 29.8 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.

It will be interesting to see just how well Baugh performs for the Lakers in Summer League action. Good performances there probably would increase his chances of signing a two-way deal with the Lakers.

An Exhibit 10 contract is a one-year deal that has a minimum salary and no other bonuses. The contract can be converted into a two-way deal before the start of the regular season. Exhibit 10 deals are typically non-guaranteed.

Baugh isn’t the only undrafted rookie the Lakers have signed to this type of deal. University of Florida product Alex Fudge was also signed after the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday night.

The Lakers are signing Alex Fudge – a 6-9 forward out of Florida – to an Exhibit-10 deal, sources told ESPN. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) June 23, 2023

The Lakers also signed guard D’Moi Hodge and big man Colin Castleton to two-way deals after the draft. The league’s new collective bargaining agreement allows for teams to carry up to three players on two-way contracts, so Los Angeles still has one more slot available.

If Baugh impresses enough, his deal could get upgraded. If he were to earn a two-way deal with the Lakers, he would likely see tons of time with their G League affiliate.

A tough defender, Baugh also has a knack for finding open teammates on offense. His efforts last season were enough to earn him a spot on the All-Big 12 Second Team.

With so many of their guards set to hit free agency this offseason, the Lakers might need to find some hidden gems in that department.

Only time will tell what the future holds for the 22-year-old.