The already shorthanded Los Angeles Lakers will now also be without forward Kyle Kuzma against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

Per the Lakers: Kyle Kuzma (lower back tightness) has been downgraded to out for tonight’s contest vs. Phoenix. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 9, 2021

Kuzma, 25, heavily struggled in the Lakers’ loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday.

The fourth-year pro gathered just four points on 2-of-11 shooting from the field in 33 minutes. The Lakers lost by a score of 106-101.

The Lakers are the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference. They’ve lost eight of their last 10 games and are in danger of being forced to earn a postseason slot via the play-in tournament.

To make matters worse, Los Angeles Lakers four-time MVP LeBron James is banged up and will be out of action on Sunday. In addition, point guard Dennis Schroder is unavailable to play due to healthy and safety protocols.

Kuzma is collecting 12.8 points, 6.2 boards and 1.8 assists per game this season.